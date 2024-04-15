What were the 10 most expensive homes sold in Santa Rosa last week?

A house that sold for $1.5 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Santa Rosa in the past week.

In total, 22 residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $972,955. The average price per square foot was $470.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 7 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1050 Los Olivos Road, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

10. $905K, single-family residence at 1050 Los Olivos Road

The property at 1050 Los Olivos Road in Santa Rosa has new owners. The price was $905,000. The house was built in 1970 and has a living area of 1,880 square feet. The price per square foot is $481.

3209 Fitzpatrick Court, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

9. $927K, single-family house at 3209 Fitzpatrick Court

The 2,180 square-foot single-family residence at 3209 Fitzpatrick Court in Santa Rosa has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in March and the total purchase price was $927,000, $425 per square foot. The house was built in 2002.

359 Twin Lakes Drive, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

8. $983K, single-family home at 359 Twin Lakes Drive

The sale of the single family residence at 359 Twin Lakes Drive in Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $982,500, and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 1985 and has a living area of 2,046 square feet. The price per square foot was $480.

4612 Glencannon Street, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

7. $1 million, single-family house at 4612 Glencannon Street

The property at 4612 Glencannon Street in Santa Rosa has new owners. The price was $1,000,000. The house was built in 1976 and has a living area of 1,702 square feet. The price per square foot is $588.

378 Benicia Drive, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

6. $1.1 million, single-family residence at 378 Benicia Drive

A sale has been finalized for the detached house at 378 Benicia Drive in Santa Rosa. The price was $1,065,000 and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 1980 and the living area totals 2,127 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $501.

3176 Old Ranch Drive, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

5. $1.3 million, single-family home at 3176 Old Ranch Drive

The sale of the single-family house at 3176 Old Ranch Drive in Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $1,325,000, and the house changed hands in March. The house was built in 1991 and has a living area of 2,489 square feet. The price per square foot was $532.

3335 Scrub Oak Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

4. $1.3 million, single-family home at 3335 Scrub Oak Ave.

The 2,622 square-foot single-family house at 3335 Scrub Oak Ave. in Santa Rosa has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in March and the total purchase price was $1,349,000, $514 per square foot. The house was built in 1985.

4744 Devonshire Place, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

3. $1.4 million, single-family house at 4744 Devonshire Place

The sale of the single family residence at 4744 Devonshire Place in Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $1,400,000, and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 1994 and has a living area of 3,008 square feet. The price per square foot was $465.

725 Monroe Street, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

2. $1.5 million, single-family residence at 725 Monroe Street

The property at 725 Monroe Street in Santa Rosa has new owners. The price was $1,500,000. The house was built in 1905 and has a living area of 2,860 square feet. The price per square foot is $524.

3837 Sedgemoore Drive, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

1. $1.5 million, single-family house at 3837 Sedgemoore Drive

The 2,953 square-foot single-family residence at 3837 Sedgemoore Drive in Santa Rosa has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in March and the total purchase price was $1,520,000, $515 per square foot. The house was built in 2019.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.