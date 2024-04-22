What were the 10 most expensive homes sold in Santa Rosa last week?

A house that sold for $2.3 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Santa Rosa in the past week.

In total, 13 residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $1 million, or $493 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 14 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

317 Hewett Street, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

10. $730K, single-family home at 317 Hewett Street

The 2,199 square-foot single-family home at 317 Hewett Street in Santa Rosa has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in April and the total purchase price was $730,000, $332 per square foot. The house was built in 1906.

9. $732K, single-family house at 2190 Brush Creek Road

The sale of the single-family residence at 2190 Brush Creek Road in Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $732,000, and the house changed hands in April. The house was built in 1980 and has a living area of 2,503 square feet. The price per square foot was $292.

2037 Mission Boulevard, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

8. $733K, single-family residence at 2037 Mission Blvd.

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 2037 Mission Blvd. in Santa Rosa. The price was $732,500 and the new owners took over the house in April. The house was built in 1963 and the living area totals 1,391 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $527.

1175 McConnell Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

7. $740K, single-family house at 1175 McConnell Ave.

The property at 1175 McConnell Ave. in Santa Rosa has new owners. The price was $740,000. The house was built in 1954 and has a living area of 1,655 square feet. The price per square foot is $447.

2135 La Paloma Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

6. $740K, single-family home at 2135 La Paloma Ave.

The 1,199 square-foot single-family house at 2135 La Paloma Ave. in Santa Rosa has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in April and the total purchase price was $740,000, $617 per square foot. The house was built in 1952.

1024 Wyoming Drive, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

5. $745K, single-family residence at 1024 Wyoming Drive

The property at 1024 Wyoming Drive in Santa Rosa has new owners. The price was $745,000. The house was built in 1956 and has a living area of 1,516 square feet. The price per square foot is $491.

7335 Oakmont Drive, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

4. $991K, single-family residence at 7335 Oakmont Drive

The sale of the single family residence at 7335 Oakmont Drive in Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $991,000, and the new owners took over the house in April. The house was built in 1978 and has a living area of 2,279 square feet. The price per square foot was $435.

129 Oak Shadow Drive, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

3. $1 million, single-family house at 129 Oak Shadow Drive

A sale has been finalized for the detached house at 129 Oak Shadow Drive in Santa Rosa. The price was $1,000,000 and the new owners took over the house in April. The house was built in 1971 and the living area totals 1,850 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $541.

3660 Happy Valley Road, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

2. $1.8 million, single-family home at 3660 Happy Valley Road

The 3,994 square-foot detached house at 3660 Happy Valley Road in Santa Rosa has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in April and the total purchase price was $1,785,000, $447 per square foot. The house was built in 1979.

1. $2.3 million, single-family house at 2148 Wedgewood Way

The sale of the single-family house at 2148 Wedgewood Way in Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $2,320,000, and the new owners took over the house in April. The house was built in 2020 and has a living area of 3,312 square feet. The price per square foot was $700.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.