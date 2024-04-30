What were the 10 most expensive homes sold in Santa Rosa last week?

A house that sold for $1.6 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Santa Rosa in the past week.

In total, 23 residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $795,565. The average price per square foot was $453.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 21 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1512 Beaver Street, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

10. $725K, single-family home at 1512 Beaver Street

The 1,190 square-foot single-family house at 1512 Beaver Street in Santa Rosa has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in April and the total purchase price was $725,000, $609 per square foot. The house was built in 1926.

6305 Meadowridge Drive, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

9. $875K, single-family house at 6305 Meadowridge Drive

A sale has been finalized for the detached house at 6305 Meadowridge Drive in Santa Rosa. The price was $875,000 and the new owners took over the house in April. The house was built in 1994 and the living area totals 2,067 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $423.

2150 Hastings Court, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

8. $925K, single-family residence at 2150 Hastings Court

The property at 2150 Hastings Court in Santa Rosa has new owners. The price was $925,000. The house was built in 1988 and has a living area of 1,915 square feet. The price per square foot is $483.

1915 Honeysuckle Drive, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

7. $945K, single-family residence at 1915 Honeysuckle Drive

The sale of the single family residence at 1915 Honeysuckle Drive in Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $945,000, and the new owners took over the house in April. The house was built in 2011 and has a living area of 2,878 square feet. The price per square foot was $328.

1439 Jahn Drive, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

6. $1 million, single-family home at 1439 Jahn Drive

The sale of the detached house at 1439 Jahn Drive in Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $1,002,000, and the house changed hands in April. The house was built in 1964 and has a living area of 1,738 square feet. The price per square foot was $577.

3536 Heimbucher Way, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

5. $1.1 million, single-family house at 3536 Heimbucher Way

The 3,050 square-foot single-family home at 3536 Heimbucher Way in Santa Rosa has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in April and the total purchase price was $1,085,000, $356 per square foot. The house was built in 1999.

3742 Doverton Court, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

4. $1.3 million, single-family house at 3742 Doverton Court

The property at 3742 Doverton Court in Santa Rosa has new owners. The price was $1,275,000. The house was built in 2020 and has a living area of 2,795 square feet. The price per square foot is $456.

3756 Repton Way, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

3. $1.4 million, single-family residence at 3756 Repton Way

The sale of the single family residence at 3756 Repton Way in Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $1,375,000, and the new owners took over the house in April. The house was built in 2020 and has a living area of 3,166 square feet. The price per square foot was $434.

2141 East Foothill Drive, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

2. $1.5 million, single-family home at 2141 East Foothill Drive

The property at 2141 East Foothill Drive in Santa Rosa has new owners. The price was $1,517,000. The house was built in 1979 and has a living area of 3,540 square feet. The price per square foot is $429.

1. $1.6 million, single-family home at 901 Quarry Point

The 3,355 square-foot single-family house at 901 Quarry Point in Santa Rosa has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in April and the total purchase price was $1,560,000, $465 per square foot. The house was built in 1999.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.