What were the 10 most expensive homes sold in Santa Rosa last week?

A house in Santa Rosa that sold for $1.6 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Santa Rosa in the past week.

In total, 25 residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $875,100. The average price per square foot ended up at $460.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 21 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

652 Montclair Drive, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

10. $827,500-single-family home at 652 Montclair Drive

The sale of the single-family house at 652 Montclair Drive in Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $827,500, and the new owners took over the house in May. The house was built in 1978 and has a living area of 1,443 square feet. The price per square foot was $573.

2000 Los Olivos Road, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

9. $860,000-single-family house at 2000 Los Olivos Road

The property at 2000 Los Olivos Road in Santa Rosa has new owners. The price was $860,000. The house was built in 1940 and has a living area of 1,966 square feet. The price per square foot is $437.

350 Miramonte Place, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

8. $950,000-detached house at 350 Miramonte Place

A sale has been finalized for the detached house at 350 Miramonte Place in Santa Rosa. The price was $950,000 and the new owners took over the house in May. The house was built in 1988 and the living area totals 2,212 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $429.

7. $995,000-single-family residence at 2140 Hyland Court

The 1,971 square-foot single-family home at 2140 Hyland Court in Santa Rosa has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in May and the total purchase price was $995,000, $505 per square foot. The house was built in 1955.

403 Stonecrest Court, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

6. $1.1 million-single-family house at 403 Stonecrest Court

The sale of the single family residence at 403 Stonecrest Court in Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $1,126,000, and the new owners took over the house in May. The house was built in 1970 and has a living area of 2,906 square feet. The price per square foot was $387.

232 Valley Oaks Drive, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

5. $1.2 million-single-family residence at 232 Valley Oaks Drive

The property at 232 Valley Oaks Drive in Santa Rosa has new owners. The price was $1,195,000. The house was built in 2005 and has a living area of 2,419 square feet. The price per square foot is $494.

2350 Sycamore Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

4. $1.2 million-detached house at 2350 Sycamore Ave.

The 2,420 square-foot single-family house at 2350 Sycamore Ave. In Santa Rosa has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in May and the total purchase price was $1,200,000, $496 per square foot. The house was built in 1984.

3. $1.4 million-single-family home at 920 Wild Oak Drive

The 3,145 square-foot single-family residence at 920 Wild Oak Drive in Santa Rosa has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in May and the total purchase price was $1,390,000, $442 per square foot. The house was built in 1979.

3760 Repton Way, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

2. $1.5 million-single-family home at 3760 Repton Way

The property at 3760 Repton Way in Santa Rosa has new owners. The price was $1,490,000. The house was built in 2019 and has a living area of 3,176 square feet. The price per square foot is $469.

5909 Sunhawk Drive, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

1. $1.6 million-single-family residence at 5909 Sunhawk Drive

The sale of the single family residence at 5909 Sunhawk Drive in Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $1,568,000, and the new owners took over the house in May. The house was built in 2005 and has a living area of 3,655 square feet. The price per square foot was $429.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.