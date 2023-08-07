What were the 10 most expensive homes sold in Santa Rosa last week?

A house in Santa Rosa that sold for $1.7 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Santa Rosa in the past week.

In total, 18 residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $801,417. The average price per square foot ended up at $436.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of July 30 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

441 Oak Mesa Place, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

10. $725,000-single-family residence at 441 Oak Mesa Place

The sale of the single-family home at 441 Oak Mesa Place in Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $725,000, and the house changed hands in July. The house was built in 1980 and has a living area of 1,485 square feet. The price per square foot was $488.

527 Buena Vista Drive, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

9. $725,000-single-family home at 527 Buena Vista Drive

The sale of the single family residence at 527 Buena Vista Drive in Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $725,000, and the new owners took over the house in July. The house was built in 1963 and has a living area of 1,978 square feet. The price per square foot was $367.

8. $759,000-single-family house at 729 Karen Way

The property at 729 Karen Way in Santa Rosa has new owners. The price was $759,000. The house was built in 1961 and has a living area of 1,405 square feet. The price per square foot is $540.

8250 Oakmont Drive, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

7. $859,000-detached house at 8250 Oakmont Drive

The 2,212 square-foot single-family home at 8250 Oakmont Drive in Santa Rosa has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in July and the total purchase price was $859,000, $388 per square foot. The house was built in 1988.

220 Valley Oaks Drive, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

6. $875,000-detached house at 220 Valley Oaks Drive

The 1,718 square-foot single-family home at 220 Valley Oaks Drive in Santa Rosa has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in July and the total purchase price was $875,000, $509 per square foot. The house was built in 1974.

5417 Diane Way, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

5. $887,000-single-family residence at 5417 Diane Way

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 5417 Diane Way in Santa Rosa. The price was $887,000 and the new owners took over the house in July. The house was built in 1999 and the living area totals 1,570 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $565.

4742 Newanga Court, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

4. $1 million-single-family home at 4742 Newanga Court

The property at 4742 Newanga Court in Santa Rosa has new owners. The price was $1,000,000. The house was built in 1997 and has a living area of 2,543 square feet. The price per square foot is $393.

2304 Eastwood Drive, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

3. $1 million-single-family house at 2304 Eastwood Drive

The sale of the single family residence at 2304 Eastwood Drive in Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $1,000,500, and the new owners took over the house in July. The house was built in 1966 and has a living area of 1,914 square feet. The price per square foot was $523.

5757 Marsh Hawk Drive, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

2. $1.4 million-single-family home at 5757 Marsh Hawk Drive

The property at 5757 Marsh Hawk Drive in Santa Rosa has new owners. The price was $1,435,000. The house was built in 2000 and has a living area of 3,410 square feet. The price per square foot is $421.

2299 Brush Creek Road, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

1. $1.7 million-single-family house at 2299 Brush Creek Road

The 3,418 square-foot single-family residence at 2299 Brush Creek Road in Santa Rosa has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in July and the total purchase price was $1,720,000, $503 per square foot. The house was built in 1956.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.