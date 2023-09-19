What were the 10 most expensive homes sold in Santa Rosa last week?

A house in Santa Rosa that sold for $1.5 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Santa Rosa in the past week.

In total, 10 residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $915,505. The average price per square foot ended up at $483.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Sep. 10 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1102 Burbank Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

10. $565,000, detached house at 1102 Burbank Ave.

The property at 1102 Burbank Ave. in Santa Rosa has new owners. The price was $565,000. The house was built in 1967 and has a living area of 1,080 square feet. The price per square foot is $523.

4917 Sea Wolf Drive, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

9. $570,000, single-family home at 4917 Sea Wolf Drive

The property at 4917 Sea Wolf Drive in Santa Rosa has new owners. The price was $570,000. The house was built in 1970 and has a living area of 1,084 square feet. The price per square foot is $526.

2305 Gads Hill Court, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

8. $688,000, single-family house at 2305 Gads Hill Court

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 2305 Gads Hill Court in Santa Rosa. The price was $688,000 and the new owners took over the house in August. The house was built in 1979 and the living area totals 1,186 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $580.

2622 Wild Bill Way, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

7. $744,545, single-family residence at 2622 Wild Bill Way

The 2,075 square-foot single-family residence at 2622 Wild Bill Way in Santa Rosa has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in August and the total purchase price was $744,545, $359 per square foot. The house was built in 1999.

1440 Ashley Court, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

6. $789,000, single-family residence at 1440 Ashley Court

The sale of the single-family house at 1440 Ashley Court in Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $789,000, and the new owners took over the house in August. The house was built in 1964 and has a living area of 1,492 square feet. The price per square foot was $529.

1950 Creekside Road, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

5. $795,000, detached house at 1950 Creekside Road

The sale of the single family residence at 1950 Creekside Road in Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $795,000, and the new owners took over the house in August. The house was built in 1960 and has a living area of 1,509 square feet. The price per square foot was $527.

1506 Ronne Drive, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

4. $1 million, single-family house at 1506 Ronne Drive

The 2,893 square-foot single-family house at 1506 Ronne Drive in Santa Rosa has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in August and the total purchase price was $1,033,500, $357 per square foot. The house was built in 1991.

4746 Newanga Court, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

3. $1 million, single-family home at 4746 Newanga Court

The sale of the single-family home at 4746 Newanga Court in Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $1,045,000, and the house changed hands in August. The house was built in 1998 and has a living area of 2,210 square feet. The price per square foot was $473.

8841 Oakmont Drive, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

2. $1.4 million, single-family house at 8841 Oakmont Drive

The sale of the single family residence at 8841 Oakmont Drive in Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $1,400,000, and the new owners took over the house in August. The house was built in 1985 and has a living area of 2,025 square feet. The price per square foot was $691.

2704 McKeon Way, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

1. $1.5 million, single-family home at 2704 McKeon Way

The property at 2704 McKeon Way in Santa Rosa has new owners. The price was $1,525,000. The house was built in 2004 and has a living area of 3,372 square feet. The price per square foot is $452.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.