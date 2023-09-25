What were the 10 most expensive homes sold in Santa Rosa last week?

A house that sold for $2.7 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Santa Rosa in the past week.

In total, 26 residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $881,385, $491 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Sep. 17 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

2330 Parkwood Court, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

10. $805,000, detached house at 2330 Parkwood Court

The sale of the single family residence at 2330 Parkwood Court in Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $805,000, and the new owners took over the house in September. The house was built in 1967 and has a living area of 1,536 square feet. The price per square foot was $524.

325 Laurel Leaf Place, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

9. $825,000, single-family house at 325 Laurel Leaf Place

The property at 325 Laurel Leaf Place in Santa Rosa has new owners. The price was $825,000. The house was built in 1964 and has a living area of 1,374 square feet. The price per square foot is $600.

1516 Matanzas Road, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

8. $880,000, single-family home at 1516 Matanzas Road

The property at 1516 Matanzas Road in Santa Rosa has new owners. The price was $880,000. The house was built in 1992 and has a living area of 2,434 square feet. The price per square foot is $362.

613 Rinaldo Street, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

7. $925,000, single-family residence at 613 Rinaldo Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 613 Rinaldo Street in Santa Rosa. The price was $925,000 and the new owners took over the house in September. The house was built in 1978 and the living area totals 2,960 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $313.

2422 Mendota Way, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

6. $1.1 million, detached house at 2422 Mendota Way

The sale of the detached house at 2422 Mendota Way in Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $1,059,000, and the house changed hands in September. The house was built in 1956 and has a living area of 1,820 square feet. The price per square foot was $582.

1835 Los Olivos Road, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

5. $1.2 million, single-family home at 1835 Los Olivos Road

The 2,134 square-foot single-family house at 1835 Los Olivos Road in Santa Rosa has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in September and the total purchase price was $1,160,000, $544 per square foot. The house was built in 1986.

2530 Del Rosa Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

4. $1.4 million, single-family residence at 2530 Del Rosa Ave.

The 2,663 square-foot single-family home at 2530 Del Rosa Ave. in Santa Rosa has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in September and the total purchase price was $1,430,000, $537 per square foot. The house was built in 1972.

3. $1.6 million, single-family house at 1029 St Helena Ave.

The 2,697 square-foot detached house at 1029 St Helena Ave. in Santa Rosa has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in September and the total purchase price was $1,625,000, $603 per square foot. The house was built in 2012.

811 Sentinel Court, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

2. $1.7 million, detached house at 811 Sentinel Court

The property at 811 Sentinel Court in Santa Rosa has new owners. The price was $1,695,000. The house was built in 1980 and has a living area of 3,730 square feet. The price per square foot is $454.

4010 Rincon Ridge Drive, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

1. $2.7 million, single-family house at 4010 Rincon Ridge Drive

The 3,722 square-foot single-family residence at 4010 Rincon Ridge Drive in Santa Rosa has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in September and the total purchase price was $2,650,000, $712 per square foot. The house was built in 2021.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.