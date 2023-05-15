What were the 10 most expensive homes sold in Santa Rosa last week?

A house in Santa Rosa that sold for $1.1 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Santa Rosa in the past week.

In total, 12 residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $764,750. The average price per square foot ended up at $454.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 7 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

8850 Hood Mountain Way, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

10. $670,000-single-family house at 8850 Hood Mountain Way

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 8850 Hood Mountain Way in Santa Rosa. The price was $670,000 and the new owners took over the house in April. The house was built in 1983 and the living area totals 1,686 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $397.

741 Fresno Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

9. $675,000-single-family home at 741 Fresno Ave.

The property at 741 Fresno Ave. In Santa Rosa has new owners. The price was $675,000. The house was built in 2007 and has a living area of 1,440 square feet. The price per square foot is $469.

9005 Oak Trail Circle, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

8. $694,000-single-family residence at 9005 Oak Trail Circle

The 1,671 square-foot single-family home at 9005 Oak Trail Circle in Santa Rosa has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in April and the total purchase price was $694,000, $415 per square foot. The house was built in 2013.

427 Alderbrook Drive, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

7. $708,000-detached house at 427 Alderbrook Drive

The property at 427 Alderbrook Drive in Santa Rosa has new owners. The price was $708,000. The house was built in 1945 and has a living area of 1,617 square feet. The price per square foot is $438.

451 Nikki Drive, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

6. $720,000-single-family residence at 451 Nikki Drive

The sale of the single family residence at 451 Nikki Drive in Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $720,000, and the new owners took over the house in April. The house was built in 1985 and has a living area of 1,797 square feet. The price per square foot was $401.

1141 Forest Glen Way, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

5. $858,000-single-family home at 1141 Forest Glen Way

The 2,285 square-foot single-family residence at 1141 Forest Glen Way in Santa Rosa has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in April and the total purchase price was $858,000, $375 per square foot. The house was built in 1990.

177 Oak Shadow Drive, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

4. $902,000-single-family house at 177 Oak Shadow Drive

The sale of the detached house at 177 Oak Shadow Drive in Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $902,000, and the house changed hands in April. The house was built in 1972 and has a living area of 2,050 square feet. The price per square foot was $440.

3. $980,000-detached house at 327 Countryside Drive

The 1,653 square-foot detached house at 327 Countryside Drive in Santa Rosa has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in April and the total purchase price was $980,000, $593 per square foot. The house was built in 1986.

2053 Rolling Hill Drive, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

2. $985,000-detached house at 2053 Rolling Hill Drive

The sale of the single family residence at 2053 Rolling Hill Drive in Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $985,000, and the new owners took over the house in April. The house was built in 1977 and has a living area of 1,621 square feet. The price per square foot was $608.

4916 Kinsington Court, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

1. $1.1 million-single-family residence at 4916 Kinsington Court

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 4916 Kinsington Court in Santa Rosa. The price was $1,050,000 and the new owners took over the house in April. The house was built in 1971 and the living area totals 1,990 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $528.

