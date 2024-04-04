What were the 10 most expensive homes sold in Windsor in the past 2 weeks?

A house that sold for $1.5 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Windsor in the past two weeks.

In total, 11 residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past two weeks, with an average price of $914,500. The average price per square foot was $434.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded from the week of Mar. 18 to the week of March 30 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

442 Emily Rose Circle, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

10. $665K, condominium at 442 Emily Rose Circle

A sale has been finalized for a condominium at 442 Emily Rose Circle in Windsor. The price was $665,000 and the new owners took over the condominium in March. The condo was built in 2005 and the living area totals 1,868 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $356.

332 Winemaker Way, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

9. $800K, single-family house at 332 Winemaker Way

The property at 332 Winemaker Way in Windsor has new owners. The price was $800,000. The house was built in 2000 and has a living area of 1,848 square feet. The price per square foot is $433.

9537 Jessica Drive, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

8. $800K, single-family residence at 9537 Jessica Drive

The 1,882 square-foot detached house at 9537 Jessica Drive in Windsor has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in March and the total purchase price was $800,000, $425 per square foot. The house was built in 1989.

207 Othello Court, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

7. $820K, single-family home at 207 Othello Court

The sale of the detached house at 207 Othello Court in Windsor has been finalized. The price was $820,000, and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 1989 and has a living area of 1,826 square feet. The price per square foot was $449.

201 Deanna Place, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

6. $918K, single-family house at 201 Deanna Place

The property at 201 Deanna Place in Windsor has new owners. The price was $918,000. The house was built in 1989 and has a living area of 2,143 square feet. The price per square foot is $428.

5. $954K, single-family residence at 9663 Lakewood Drive

The sale of the single family residence at 9663 Lakewood Drive in Windsor has been finalized. The price was $953,500, and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 1985 and has a living area of 2,190 square feet. The price per square foot was $435.

9547 Ashley Drive, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

4. $965K, single-family home at 9547 Ashley Drive

The 2,123 square-foot detached house at 9547 Ashley Drive in Windsor has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in March and the total purchase price was $965,000, $455 per square foot. The house was built in 1994.

8557 Zinfandel Drive, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

3. $975K, single-family house at 8557 Zinfandel Drive

The sale of the single-family house at 8557 Zinfandel Drive in Windsor has been finalized. The price was $975,000, and the house changed hands in March. The house was built in 2004 and has a living area of 2,642 square feet. The price per square foot was $369.

9416 Elsie Way, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

2. $1.1 million, single-family home at 9416 Elsie Way

The sale of the single family residence at 9416 Elsie Way in Windsor has been finalized. The price was $1,113,000, and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 1989 and has a living area of 2,448 square feet. The price per square foot was $455.

1. $1.5 million, single-family residence at 307 Whitethorn Court

The 2,334 square-foot single-family residence at 307 Whitethorn Court in Windsor has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in March and the total purchase price was $1,450,000, $621 per square foot. The house was built in 1988.

