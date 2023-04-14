What were the 10 most expensive homes sold in Windsor in the past 3 weeks?

A house in Windsor that sold for $1.5 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Windsor in the past three weeks.

In total, 16 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past three weeks, with an average price of $827,688. The average price per square foot was $394.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded from the week of Mar. 20 to the week of April 9 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

10. $778,000-single-family home at 9301 Kensington Lane

The sale of the single family residence at 9301 Kensington Lane in Windsor has been finalized. The price was $778,000, and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 1992 and has a living area of 2,102 square feet. The price per square foot was $370.

9. $800,000-single-family house at 536 Gertrude Drive

The property at 536 Gertrude Drive in Windsor has new owners. The price was $800,000. The house was built in 1990 and has a living area of 1,935 square feet. The price per square foot is $413.

306 Bouquet Circle, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

8. $819,000-detached house at 306 Bouquet Circle

The sale of the single-family home at 306 Bouquet Circle in Windsor has been finalized. The price was $819,000, and the house changed hands in February. The house was built in 2000 and has a living area of 1,998 square feet. The price per square foot was $410.

7. $829,000-single-family residence at 8726 Beverly Lane

The property at 8726 Beverly Lane in Windsor has new owners. The price was $829,000. The house was built in 2000 and has a living area of 2,369 square feet. The price per square foot is $350.

6. $835,000-single-family home at 9529 Jessica Drive

The 2,030 square-foot single-family home at 9529 Jessica Drive in Windsor has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in March and the total purchase price was $835,000, $411 per square foot. The house was built in 1989.

5. $897,000-single-family residence at 7657 Pallino Court

The 2,150 square-foot single-family residence at 7657 Pallino Court in Windsor has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in March and the total purchase price was $897,000, $417 per square foot. The house was built in 2007.

113 Anish Way, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

4. $900,000-detached house at 113 Anish Way

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 113 Anish Way in Windsor. The price was $900,000 and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 2008 and the living area totals 2,914 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $309.

9156 Piccadilly Circle, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

3. $926,000-single-family house at 9156 Piccadilly Circle

The property at 9156 Piccadilly Circle in Windsor has new owners. The price was $926,000. The house was built in 1990 and has a living area of 2,674 square feet. The price per square foot is $346.

7806 Foppiano Way, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

2. $950,000-detached house at 7806 Foppiano Way

The sale of the single-family house at 7806 Foppiano Way in Windsor has been finalized. The price was $950,000, and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 2004 and has a living area of 2,540 square feet. The price per square foot was $374.

1. $1.5 million-single-family residence at 340 Windflower Court

The 2,334 square-foot single-family residence at 340 Windflower Court in Windsor has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in March and the total purchase price was $1,487,000, $637 per square foot. The house was built in 1987.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.