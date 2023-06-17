What were the 3 most expensive homes sold in Glen Ellen in the past 3 weeks?

A house in Glen Ellen that sold for $1.9 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Glen Ellen in the past three weeks.

In total, three residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past three weeks, with an average price of $1.1 million, $503 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded from the week of Apr. 3 to the week of June 10 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

15392 Marty Drive, Glen Ellen, CA (Google Street View)

3. $610,000-single-family home at 15392 Marty Drive

The property at 15392 Marty Drive in Glen Ellen has new owners. The price was $610,000. The house was built in 1979 and has a living area of 1,746 square feet. The price per square foot is $349.

13827 Williams Road, Glen Ellen, CA (Google Street View)

2. $835,000-detached house at 13827 Williams Road

The 1,904 square-foot single-family house at 13827 Williams Road in Glen Ellen has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in March and the total purchase price was $835,000, $439 per square foot. The house was built in 1998.

4706 Warm Springs Road, Glen Ellen, CA (Google Street View)

1. $1.9 million-single-family residence at 4706 Warm Springs Road

The sale of the single family residence at 4706 Warm Springs Road in Glen Ellen has been finalized. The price was $1,925,000, and the new owners took over the house in May. The house was built in 2016 and has a living area of 3,042 square feet. The price per square foot was $633.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.