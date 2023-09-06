What were the 3 most expensive homes sold in Sebastopol in the past 3 weeks?

A house in Sebastopol that sold for $1.3 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Sebastopol in the past three weeks.

In total, three residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past three weeks, with an average price of $1 million, $546 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded from the week of Aug. 14 to the week of Sep. 2 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

782 Litchfield Avenue, Sebastopol, CA (Google Street View)

3. $795,000, single-family residence at 782 Litchfield Ave.

The 828 square-foot detached house at 782 Litchfield Ave. in Sebastopol has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in August and the total purchase price was $795,000, $960 per square foot. The house was built in 1946.

1534 Hurlbut Avenue, Sebastopol, CA (Google Street View)

2. $960,000, single-family home at 1534 Hurlbut Ave.

The sale of the detached house at 1534 Hurlbut Ave. in Sebastopol has been finalized. The price was $960,000, and the new owners took over the house in July. The house was built in 1951 and has a living area of 2,076 square feet. The price per square foot was $462.

7572 Meadowlark Drive, Sebastopol, CA (Google Street View)

1. $1.3 million, detached house at 7572 Meadowlark Drive

A sale has been finalized for the detached house at 7572 Meadowlark Drive in Sebastopol. The price was $1,255,000 and the new owners took over the house in August. The house was built in 1999 and the living area totals 2,600 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $483.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.