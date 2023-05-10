What were the 4 most expensive homes sold in Cotati in the past 4 weeks?

A house in Cotati that sold for $814,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Cotati in the past four weeks.

In total, four residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past four weeks, with an average price of $652,750. The average price per square foot was $498.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded from the week of Apr. 3 to the week of May 7 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

423 Lincoln Avenue, Cotati, CA (Google Street View)

4. $420,000-condominium at 423 Lincoln Avenue

The 920 square-foot condominium at 423 Lincoln Avenue in Cotati has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in April and the total purchase price was $420,000, $457 per square foot. The condominium was built in 1974.

7 Greenleaf Lane, Cotati, CA (Google Street View)

3. $660,000-single-family residence at 7 Greenleaf Lane

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 7 Greenleaf Lane in Cotati. The price was $660,000 and the new owners took over the house in April. The house was built in 1992 and the living area totals 1,363 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $484.

8467 Loretto Avenue, Cotati, CA (Google Street View)

2. $717,000-single-family house at 8467 Loretto Avenue

The property at 8467 Loretto Avenue in Cotati has new owners. The price was $717,000. The house was built in 1972 and has a living area of 1,120 square feet. The price per square foot is $640.

1. $814,000-single-family home at 8258 Honor Place

The sale of the single family residence at 8258 Honor Place in Cotati has been finalized. The price was $814,000, and the new owners took over the house in April. The house was built in 1989 and has a living area of 1,835 square feet. The price per square foot was $444.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.