What were the 4 most expensive homes sold in Kenwood in the past 6 weeks?

A house in Kenwood that sold for $1.4 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Kenwood in the past six weeks.

In total, four residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past six weeks, with an average price of $1.2 million. The average price per square foot was $693.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded from the week of Apr. 3 to the week of Aug. 19 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

219 Laurel Avenue, Kenwood, CA (Google Street View)

4. $830,000-single-family residence at 219 Laurel Ave.

The property at 219 Laurel Ave. in Kenwood has new owners. The price was $830,000. The house was built in 1960 and has a living area of 1,250 square feet. The price per square foot is $664.

9305 Clyde Avenue, Kenwood, CA (Google Street View)

3. $1.3 million-single-family house at 9305 Clyde Ave.

The property at 9305 Clyde Ave. in Kenwood has new owners. The price was $1,299,000. The single family residence was built in 1963.

9351 Clyde Avenue, Kenwood, CA (Google Street View)

2. $1.4 million-single-family residence at 9351 Clyde Ave.

The property at 9351 Clyde Ave. in Kenwood has new owners. The price was $1,400,000. The house was built in 2003 and has a living area of 1,742 square feet. The price per square foot is $804.

1. $1.4 million-single-family home at 227 Randolph Ave.

The sale of the single family residence at 227 Randolph Ave. in Kenwood has been finalized. The price was $1,435,000, and the new owners took over the house in July. The house was built in 1965 and has a living area of 2,296 square feet. The price per square foot was $625.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.