What were the 5 most expensive homes sold in Cloverdale in the past 2 weeks?

A house that sold for $770,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Cloverdale in the past two weeks.

In total, five residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past two weeks, with an average price of $639,909. The average price per square foot was $419.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded from the week of Apr. 29 to the week of May 11 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

225 Commercial Street, Cloverdale, CA (Google Street View)

5. $550K, single-family house at 225 Commercial Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 225 Commercial Street in Cloverdale. The price was $550,000 and the new owners took over the house in April. The house was built in 1950 and the living area totals 1,312 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $419.

62 West Brookside Drive, Cloverdale, CA (Google Street View)

4. $560K, single-family residence at 62 West Brookside Drive

The property at 62 West Brookside Drive in Cloverdale has new owners. The price was $560,000. The house was built in 2004 and has a living area of 1,376 square feet. The price per square foot is $407.

213 Albertz Street, Cloverdale, CA (Google Street View)

3. $575K, single-family home at 213 Albertz Street

The property at 213 Albertz Street in Cloverdale has new owners. The price was $575,000. The house was built in 1999 and has a living area of 1,300 square feet. The price per square foot is $442.

310 Icaria Court, Cloverdale, CA (Google Street View)

2. $745K, single-family home at 310 Icaria Court

The 1,750 square-foot detached house at 310 Icaria Court in Cloverdale has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in April and the total purchase price was $744,545, $425 per square foot. The house was built in 2000.

123 Grape Gables Way, Cloverdale, CA (Google Street View)

1. $770K, single-family house at 123 Grape Gables Way

The sale of the single family residence at 123 Grape Gables Way in Cloverdale has been finalized. The price was $770,000, and the new owners took over the house in April. The house was built in 2004 and has a living area of 1,886 square feet. The price per square foot was $408.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.