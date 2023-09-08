What were the 5 most expensive homes sold in Healdsburg in the past 3 weeks?

A house in Healdsburg that sold for $2.3 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Healdsburg in the past three weeks.

In total, five residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past three weeks, with an average price of $1 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $588.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded from the week of Aug. 14 to the week of Sep. 2 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1275 Lupine Road, Healdsburg, CA (Google Street View)

5. $437,000, single-family house at 1275 Lupine Road

A sale has been finalized for the detached house at 1275 Lupine Road in Healdsburg. The price was $437,000 and the new owners took over the house in August. The house was built in 1974 and the living area totals 1,140 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $383.

319 North Street, Healdsburg, CA (Google Street View)

4. $580,000, condominium at 319 North Street

The sale of the condominium at 319 North Street in Healdsburg has been finalized. The price was $580,000, and the new owners took over the condominium in August. The condominium was built in 1975 and has a living area of 1,020 square feet. The price per square foot was $569.

326 Mountain View Drive, Healdsburg, CA (Google Street View)

3. $667,000, detached house at 326 Mountain View Drive

The sale of the single family residence at 326 Mountain View Drive in Healdsburg has been finalized. The price was $667,000, and the new owners took over the house in August. The house was built in 1974 and has a living area of 1,362 square feet. The price per square foot was $490.

1729 Canyon Run, Healdsburg, CA (Google Street View)

2. $1.1 million, single-family residence at 1729 Canyon Run

The 1,926 square-foot detached house at 1729 Canyon Run in Healdsburg has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in August and the total purchase price was $1,050,000, $545 per square foot. The house was built in 1999.

701 South Fitch Mountain Road, Healdsburg, CA (Google Street View)

1. $2.3 million, single-family home at 701 South Fitch Mountain Road

The 3,082 square-foot single-family residence at 701 South Fitch Mountain Road in Healdsburg has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in August and the total purchase price was $2,282,000, $740 per square foot. The house was built in 1928.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.