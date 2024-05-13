What were the 5 most expensive homes sold in Jenner in the past 12 weeks?

A house that sold for $1.4 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Jenner in the past 12 weeks.

In total, five residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past 12 weeks, with an average price of $924,600. The average price per square foot ended up at $841.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded from the week of Mar. 27 to the week of May 11 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

20948 Highway 1, Jenner, CA (Google Street View)

5. $485K, single-family home at 20948 Highway 1

The sale of the single-family home at 20948 Highway 1 in Jenner has been finalized. The price was $485,000, and the house changed hands in October. The house was built in 1967 and has a living area of 876 square feet. The price per square foot was $554.

10591 Pacific Avenue, Jenner, CA (Google Street View)

4. $730K, single-family house at 10591 Pacific Ave.

The property at 10591 Pacific Ave. in Jenner has new owners. The price was $730,000. The house was built in 1935 and has a living area of 810 square feet. The price per square foot is $901.

10908 Rock Point Drive, Jenner, CA (Google Street View)

3. $953K, single-family residence at 10908 Rock Point Drive

The sale of the single family residence at 10908 Rock Point Drive in Jenner has been finalized. The price was $953,000, and the new owners took over the house in September. The house was built in 1959.

2. $1.1 million, single-family residence at 15000 Meyers Grade Road

A sale has been finalized for the detached house at 15000 Meyers Grade Road in Jenner. The price was $1,075,000 and the new owners took over the house in April. The house was built in 1964 and the living area totals 1,340 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $802.

1. $1.4 million, single-family house at 20850 Highway 1

The property at 20850 Highway 1 in Jenner has new owners. The price was $1,380,000. The house was built in 1972 and has a living area of 1,334 square feet. The price per square foot is $1,034.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.