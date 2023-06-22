What were the 5 most expensive homes sold in Sebastopol in the past 2 weeks?

A house in Sebastopol that sold for $1.5 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Sebastopol in the past two weeks.

In total, five residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past two weeks, with an average price of $1.2 million. The average price per square foot was $533.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded from the week of Jun. 5 to the week of June 17 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

8321 Valley View Court, Sebastopol, CA (Google Street View)

5. $632,500-condominium at 8321 Valley View Court

The 1,170 square-foot condominium at 8321 Valley View Court in Sebastopol has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in May and the total purchase price was $632,500, $541 per square foot. The condominium was built in 1982.

3222 Mueller Road, Sebastopol, CA (Google Street View)

4. $1.3 million-single-family home at 3222 Mueller Road

The 2,872 square-foot single-family home at 3222 Mueller Road in Sebastopol has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in May and the total purchase price was $1,320,000, $460 per square foot. The house was built in 2015.

3. $1.3 million-detached house at 7828 Apple Blossom Lane

The sale of the single family residence at 7828 Apple Blossom Lane in Sebastopol has been finalized. The price was $1,325,000, and the new owners took over the house in May. The house was built in 1959 and has a living area of 1,907 square feet. The price per square foot was $695.

6684 Harvard Drive, Sebastopol, CA (Google Street View)

2. $1.4 million-single-family residence at 6684 Harvard Drive

The property at 6684 Harvard Drive in Sebastopol has new owners. The price was $1,402,000. The house was built in 1959 and has a living area of 2,300 square feet. The price per square foot is $610.

7501 Dowd Drive, Sebastopol, CA (Google Street View)

1. $1.5 million-single-family house at 7501 Dowd Drive

A sale has been finalized for the detached house at 7501 Dowd Drive in Sebastopol. The price was $1,475,000 and the new owners took over the house in May. The house was built in 1990 and the living area totals 3,281 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $450.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.