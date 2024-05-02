What were the 5 most expensive homes sold in Sebastopol in the past 4 weeks?

A house that sold for $975,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Sebastopol in the past four weeks.

In total, five residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past four weeks, with an average price of $690,000. The average price per square foot ended up at $552.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded from the week of Apr. 1 to the week of April 27 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

5. $232K, single-family residence at 30 Bloomfield Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 30 Bloomfield Road in Sebastopol. The price was $232,000 and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 1925 and the living area totals 800 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $290.

622 High Street, Sebastopol, CA (Google Street View)

4. $650K, single-family home at 622 High Street

The 568 square-foot single-family house at 622 High Street in Sebastopol has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in March and the total purchase price was $650,000, $1,144 per square foot. The house was built in 1915.

475 Johnson Street, Sebastopol, CA (Google Street View)

3. $738K, single-family house at 475 Johnson Street

The sale of the single family residence at 475 Johnson Street in Sebastopol has been finalized. The price was $738,000, and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 1944 and has a living area of 1,467 square feet. The price per square foot was $503.

940 McFarlane Avenue, Sebastopol, CA (Google Street View)

2. $855K, single-family house at 940 McFarlane Ave.

The property at 940 McFarlane Ave. in Sebastopol has new owners. The price was $855,000. The house was built in 1962 and has a living area of 1,748 square feet. The price per square foot is $489.

1. $975K, single-family residence at 6395 Lone Pine Road

The sale of the single-family residence at 6395 Lone Pine Road in Sebastopol has been finalized. The price was $975,000, and the new owners took over the house in April. The house was built in 1963 and has a living area of 1,659 square feet. The price per square foot was $588.

