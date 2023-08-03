What were the 5 most expensive homes sold in Windsor last week?

A house in Windsor that sold for $1.1 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Windsor in the past week.

In total, five residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $823,500, $424 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of July 23 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

689 Claudius Way, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

5. $699,000-single-family home at 689 Claudius Way

The 1,731 square-foot single-family residence at 689 Claudius Way in Windsor has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in July and the total purchase price was $699,000, $404 per square foot. The house was built in 1989.

356 Winemaker Way, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

4. $725,000-single-family residence at 356 Winemaker Way

The 1,374 square-foot single-family home at 356 Winemaker Way in Windsor has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in July and the total purchase price was $725,000, $528 per square foot. The house was built in 2000.

259 Bouquet Circle, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

3. $748,000-detached house at 259 Bouquet Circle

The property at 259 Bouquet Circle in Windsor has new owners. The price was $748,000. The house was built in 2000 and has a living area of 1,998 square feet. The price per square foot is $374.

125 Thrushwing Avenue, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

2. $808,000-single-family house at 125 Thrushwing Ave.

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 125 Thrushwing Ave. in Windsor. The price was $808,000 and the new owners took over the house in July. The house was built in 1989 and the living area totals 2,019 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $400.

404 La Quinta Court, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

1. $1.1 million-single-family residence at 404 La Quinta Court

The sale of the single family residence at 404 La Quinta Court in Windsor has been finalized. The price was $1,137,500, and the new owners took over the house in July. The house was built in 1989 and has a living area of 2,574 square feet. The price per square foot was $442.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.