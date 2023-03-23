What were the 6 most expensive homes reported sold in Sebastopol in the past 3 weeks?

A house in Sebastopol that sold for $1.1 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Sebastopol between March 12 and March 19.

In total, six real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past three weeks, with an average price of $814,000, $571 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded from the week of Feb. 27 to the week of March 19 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

6. $479,000, condominium at 7771 Healdsburg Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the condominium at 7771 Healdsburg Avenue in Sebastopol. The price was $479,000 and the new owners took over the condominium in February. The condo was built in 1975 and the living area totals 1,200 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $399. The deal was finalized on Feb. 6.

8430 Valley View Court, Sebastopol, CA (Google Street View)

5. $650,000, condominium at 8430 Valley View Court

The 1,350 square-foot condominium at 8430 Valley View Court in Sebastopol has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in February and the total purchase price was $650,000, $481 per square foot. The condominium was built in 1982. The deal was finalized on Feb. 14.

4. $735,000, single-family residence at 7610 Bodega Avenue

The property at 7610 Bodega Avenue in Sebastopol has new owners. The price was $735,000. The house was built in 1931 and has a living area of 1,084 square feet. The price per square foot is $678. The deal was finalized on Feb. 10.

328 Pleasant Hill Avenue, Sebastopol, CA (Google Street View)

3. $895,000, single-family house at 328 Pleasant Hill Avenue

The property at 328 Pleasant Hill Avenue in Sebastopol has new owners. The price was $895,000. The house was built in 1972 and has a living area of 1,366 square feet. The price per square foot is $655. The deal was finalized on Feb. 22.

846 Misty Hills Lane, Sebastopol, CA (Google Street View)

2. $995,000, single-family home at 846 Misty Hills Lane

The sale of the single-family residence at 846 Misty Hills Lane in Sebastopol has been finalized. The price was $995,000, and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 1970 and has a living area of 2,253 square feet. The price per square foot was $442. The deal was finalized on Feb. 17.

322 Springdale Street, Sebastopol, CA (Google Street View)

1. $1.1 million, detached house at 322 Springdale Street

The 1,294 square-foot single-family house at 322 Springdale Street in Sebastopol has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in January and the total purchase price was $1,130,000, $873 per square foot. The house was built in 1953. The deal was finalized on Jan. 3.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.