What were the 6 most expensive homes sold in Glen Ellen in the past 11 weeks?

A house that sold for $1.3 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Glen Ellen in the past 11 weeks.

In total, six residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past 11 weeks, with an average price of $1 million. The average price per square foot was $645.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded from the week of Dec. 18 to the week of April 13 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

6. $740K, single-family residence at 15147 Marty Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 15147 Marty Drive in Glen Ellen. The price was $740,000 and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 1949 and the living area totals 1,301 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $569.

5. $777K, single-family house at 12109 Henno Road

The sale of the single family residence at 12109 Henno Road in Glen Ellen has been finalized. The price was $777,000, and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 1978 and has a living area of 1,296 square feet. The price per square foot was $600.

4. $1.1 million, single-family home at 13720 Carmel Ave.

The property at 13720 Carmel Ave. in Glen Ellen has new owners. The price was $1,100,000. The house was built in 1938 and has a living area of 1,614 square feet. The price per square foot is $682.

13363 Gibson Street, Glen Ellen, CA (Google Street View)

3. $1.1 million, single-family home at 13363 Gibson Street

The property at 13363 Gibson Street in Glen Ellen has new owners. The price was $1,130,000. The house was built in 1948 and has a living area of 1,569 square feet. The price per square foot is $720.

2. $1.1 million, single-family house at 5177 Odonnell Lane

The 1,634 square-foot single-family house at 5177 Odonnell Lane in Glen Ellen has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in February and the total purchase price was $1,140,000, $698 per square foot. The house was built in 2020.

13285 Arnold Drive, Glen Ellen, CA (Google Street View)

1. $1.3 million, single-family residence at 13285 Arnold Drive

The sale of the detached house at 13285 Arnold Drive in Glen Ellen has been finalized. The price was $1,295,000, and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 1950 and has a living area of 2,156 square feet. The price per square foot was $601.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.