What were the 6 most expensive homes sold in Guerneville in the past 2 weeks?

A house that sold for $655,500 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Guerneville in the past two weeks.

In total, six residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past two weeks, with an average price of $486,000. The average price per square foot was $386.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded from the week of Sep. 4 to the week of Sep. 16 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

14826 Eagle Nest Lane, Guerneville, CA (Google Street View)

6. $200,000, single-family house at 14826 Eagle Nest Lane

The property at 14826 Eagle Nest Lane in Guerneville has new owners. The price was $200,000. The house was built in 1925 and has a living area of 522 square feet. The price per square foot is $383.

16820 Watson Road, Guerneville, CA (Google Street View)

5. $435,000, manufactured home at 16820 Watson Road

The property at 16820 Watson Road in Guerneville has new owners. The price was $435,000. The house was built in 1995 and has a living area of 1,650 square feet. The price per square foot is $264.

4. $455,000, detached house at 14999 Foothill Blvd.

The 797 square-foot single-family home at 14999 Foothill Blvd. in Guerneville has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in August and the total purchase price was $455,000, $571 per square foot. The house was built in 1934.

17282 Old Monte Rio Road, Guerneville, CA (Google Street View)

3. $580,500, single-family home at 17282 Old Monte Rio Road

The 1,584 square-foot single-family home at 17282 Old Monte Rio Road in Guerneville has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in August and the total purchase price was $580,500, $366 per square foot. The house was built in 1994.

19234 Ridgecrest Drive, Guerneville, CA (Google Street View)

2. $590,000, single-family residence at 19234 Ridgecrest Drive

The sale of the single-family home at 19234 Ridgecrest Drive in Guerneville has been finalized. The price was $590,000, and the house changed hands in August. The house was built in 1960 and has a living area of 1,368 square feet. The price per square foot was $431.

17477 Huckleberry Avenue, Guerneville, CA (Google Street View)

1. $655,500, detached house at 17477 Huckleberry Ave.

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 17477 Huckleberry Ave. in Guerneville. The price was $655,500 and the new owners took over the house in August. The house was built in 1987 and the living area totals 1,620 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $405.

