What were the 6 most expensive homes sold in Petaluma last week?

A house in Petaluma that sold for $1.6 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Petaluma in the past week.

In total, six residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $1 million. The average price per square foot was $524.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Aug. 6 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

6. $631,000-condominium at 160 Cherry Street

The 927 square-foot condominium at 160 Cherry Street in Petaluma has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in July and the total purchase price was $631,000, $681 per square foot. The condominium was built in 1976.

710 Judith Court, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

5. $848,000-detached house at 710 Judith Court

The property at 710 Judith Court in Petaluma has new owners. The price was $848,000. The house was built in 1994 and has a living area of 1,549 square feet. The price per square foot is $547.

1620 Putnam Way, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

4. $875,000-single-family residence at 1620 Putnam Way

The 2,159 square-foot detached house at 1620 Putnam Way in Petaluma has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in July and the total purchase price was $875,000, $405 per square foot. The house was built in 1971.

1705 Stonehenge Way, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

3. $950,000-single-family home at 1705 Stonehenge Way

The sale of the detached house at 1705 Stonehenge Way in Petaluma has been finalized. The price was $950,000, and the house changed hands in July. The house was built in 1995 and has a living area of 1,769 square feet. The price per square foot was $537.

624 Elm Drive, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

2. $1.2 million-single-family house at 624 Elm Drive

The property at 624 Elm Drive in Petaluma has new owners. The price was $1,169,500. The house was built in 1979 and has a living area of 1,920 square feet. The price per square foot is $609.

12 Jerome Court, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

1. $1.6 million-detached house at 12 Jerome Court

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 12 Jerome Court in Petaluma. The price was $1,600,000 and the new owners took over the house in July. The house was built in 2004 and the living area totals 3,266 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $490.

