What were the 6 most expensive homes sold in Sebastopol in the past 4 weeks?

A house in Sebastopol that sold for $3.3 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Sebastopol in the past four weeks.

In total, six residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past four weeks, with an average price of $1.4 million, $653 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded from the week of Apr. 10 to the week of May 7 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

6. $629,000-single-family home at 7695 Leland Street

The property at 7695 Leland Street in Sebastopol has new owners. The price was $629,000. The house was built in 1946 and has a living area of 668 square feet. The price per square foot is $942.

7960 Soll Court, Sebastopol, CA (Google Street View)

5. $950,000-detached house at 7960 Soll Court

The 1,853 square-foot detached house at 7960 Soll Court in Sebastopol has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in April and the total purchase price was $950,000, $513 per square foot. The house was built in 2001.

550 Teresa Court, Sebastopol, CA (Google Street View)

4. $989,000-single-family house at 550 Teresa Court

The property at 550 Teresa Court in Sebastopol has new owners. The price was $989,000. The house was built in 1983 and has a living area of 1,771 square feet. The price per square foot is $558.

7075 Fellers Lane, Sebastopol, CA (Google Street View)

3. $1.1 million-single-family residence at 7075 Fellers Lane

The 2,635 square-foot single-family house at 7075 Fellers Lane in Sebastopol has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in April and the total purchase price was $1,060,000, $402 per square foot. The house was built in 1995.

7223 Maple Avenue, Sebastopol, CA (Google Street View)

2. $1.3 million-single-family house at 7223 Maple Avenue

The sale of the single family residence at 7223 Maple Avenue in Sebastopol has been finalized. The price was $1,310,000, and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 1925 and has a living area of 2,035 square feet. The price per square foot was $644.

629 Dufranc Avenue, Sebastopol, CA (Google Street View)

1. $3.3 million-detached house at 629 Dufranc Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the detached house at 629 Dufranc Avenue in Sebastopol. The price was $3,250,000 and the new owners took over the house in April. The house was built in 1994 and the living area totals 3,576 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $909.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.