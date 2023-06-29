What were the 6 most expensive homes sold in Windsor in the past 2 weeks?

A house in Windsor that sold for $1.3 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Windsor in the past two weeks.

In total, six residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past two weeks, with an average price of $853,000. The average price per square foot was $398.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded from the week of Jun. 12 to the week of June 24 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

9040 Windsor Road, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

6. $485,000-condominium at 9040 Windsor Road

The 1,296 square-foot condominium at 9040 Windsor Road in Windsor has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in June and the total purchase price was $485,000, $374 per square foot. The condominium was built in 2002.

809 Bond Place, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

5. $695,000-single-family residence at 809 Bond Place

The 1,442 square-foot single-family residence at 809 Bond Place in Windsor has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in June and the total purchase price was $695,000, $482 per square foot. The house was built in 1989.

362 Winemaker Way, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

4. $785,000-single-family home at 362 Winemaker Way

The property at 362 Winemaker Way in Windsor has new owners. The price was $785,000. The house was built in 2000 and has a living area of 1,848 square feet. The price per square foot is $425.

9321 Jessica Drive, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

3. $795,000-detached house at 9321 Jessica Drive

The sale of the single family residence at 9321 Jessica Drive in Windsor has been finalized. The price was $795,000, and the new owners took over the house in June. The house was built in 1988 and has a living area of 1,882 square feet. The price per square foot was $422.

2. $1.1 million-single-family house at 8956 Lakewood Drive

The property at 8956 Lakewood Drive in Windsor has new owners. The price was $1,075,000. The house was built in 1985 and has a living area of 2,079 square feet. The price per square foot is $517.

808 Colleen Drive, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

1. $1.3 million-detached house at 808 Colleen Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 808 Colleen Drive in Windsor has been finalized. The price was $1,283,000, and the house changed hands in June. The house was built in 1976 and has a living area of 4,295 square feet. The price per square foot was $299.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.