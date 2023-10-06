What were the 6 most expensive homes sold in Windsor last week?

A house that sold for $1.1 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Windsor in the past week.

In total, six residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $904,500. The average price per square foot ended up at $451.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Sep. 24 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

164 Cornell Street, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

6. $705,000, detached house at 164 Cornell Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 164 Cornell Street in Windsor. The price was $705,000 and the new owners took over the house in September. The house was built in 1989 and the living area totals 1,631 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $432.

743 Willowood Way, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

5. $797,000, single-family residence at 743 Willowood Way

The property at 743 Willowood Way in Windsor has new owners. The price was $797,000. The house was built in 1991 and has a living area of 1,379 square feet. The price per square foot is $578.

1403 Birdie Drive, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

4. $860,000, single-family house at 1403 Birdie Drive

The sale of the single family residence at 1403 Birdie Drive in Windsor has been finalized. The price was $860,000, and the new owners took over the house in September. The house was built in 1999 and has a living area of 1,827 square feet. The price per square foot was $471.

1079 Elsbree Lane, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

3. $925,000, single-family home at 1079 Elsbree Lane

The 2,381 square-foot detached house at 1079 Elsbree Lane in Windsor has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in September and the total purchase price was $925,000, $388 per square foot. The house was built in 1992.

110 Silverbell Court, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

2. $1.1 million, single-family residence at 110 Silverbell Court

The 1,955 square-foot detached house at 110 Silverbell Court in Windsor has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in September and the total purchase price was $1,050,000, $537 per square foot. The house was built in 1991.

526 Chablis Drive, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

1. $1.1 million, single-family house at 526 Chablis Drive

The sale of the detached house at 526 Chablis Drive in Windsor has been finalized. The price was $1,090,000, and the house changed hands in September. The house was built in 2006 and has a living area of 2,855 square feet. The price per square foot was $382.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.