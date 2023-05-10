What were the 7 most expensive homes sold in Bodega Bay in the past 5 weeks?

A house in Bodega Bay that sold for $1.6 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Bodega Bay in the past five weeks.

In total, seven residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past five weeks, with an average price of $1.2 million. The average price per square foot was $741.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded from the week of Feb. 27 to the week of May 7 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

7. $535,000-single-family home at 1325 North Highway 1

The property at 1325 North Highway 1 in Bodega Bay has new owners. The price was $535,000. The house was built in 1958 and has a living area of 984 square feet. The price per square foot is $544.

6. $900,000-single-family house at 19909 Heron Drive

The property at 19909 Heron Drive in Bodega Bay has new owners. The price was $900,000. The house was built in 1981 and has a living area of 933 square feet. The price per square foot is $965.

1833 Sea Way, Bodega Bay, CA (Google Street View)

5. $1.1 million-detached house at 1833 Sea Way

The 1,941 square-foot single-family residence at 1833 Sea Way in Bodega Bay has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in April and the total purchase price was $1,075,000, $554 per square foot. The house was built in 1992.

110 Poppy Court, Bodega Bay, CA (Google Street View)

4. $1.3 million-single-family residence at 110 Poppy Court

The 1,860 square-foot single-family home at 110 Poppy Court in Bodega Bay has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in April and the total purchase price was $1,325,000, $712 per square foot. The house was built in 1988.

5375 El Camino Bella, Bodega Bay, CA (Google Street View)

3. $1.4 million-single-family home at 5375 El Camino Bella

A sale has been finalized for the detached house at 5375 El Camino Bella in Bodega Bay. The price was $1,375,000 and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 1975 and the living area totals 1,164 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $1,181.

1840 Whaleship Road, Bodega Bay, CA (Google Street View)

2. $1.5 million-single-family residence at 1840 Whaleship Road

The sale of the single-family house at 1840 Whaleship Road in Bodega Bay has been finalized. The price was $1,499,000, and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 1970 and has a living area of 1,716 square feet. The price per square foot was $874.

2026 Compass Court, Bodega Bay, CA (Google Street View)

1. $1.6 million-detached house at 2026 Compass Court

The sale of the single family residence at 2026 Compass Court in Bodega Bay has been finalized. The price was $1,638,000, and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 1990 and has a living area of 2,656 square feet. The price per square foot was $617.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.