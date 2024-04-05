What were the 7 most expensive homes sold in Healdsburg in the past 6 weeks?

A house that sold for $2 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Healdsburg in the past six weeks.

In total, seven residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past six weeks, with an average price of $1.1 million. The average price per square foot was $609.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded from the week of Feb. 12 to the week of March 30 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

7. $560K, single-family residence at 970 Grove Street

The sale of the single family residence at 970 Grove Street in Healdsburg has been finalized. The price was $560,000, and the new owners took over the house in January. The house was built in 1960 and has a living area of 648 square feet. The price per square foot was $864.

1415 Spruce Way, Healdsburg, CA (Google Street View)

6. $615K, single-family house at 1415 Spruce Way

The property at 1415 Spruce Way in Healdsburg has new owners. The price was $615,000. The house was built in 1953 and has a living area of 1,855 square feet. The price per square foot is $332.

122 Monte Vista Avenue, Healdsburg, CA (Google Street View)

5. $875K, single-family home at 122 Monte Vista Ave.

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 122 Monte Vista Ave. in Healdsburg. The price was $875,000 and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 2017 and the living area totals 1,857 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $471.

808 Florence Lane, Healdsburg, CA (Google Street View)

4. $880K, single-family residence at 808 Florence Lane

The 1,216 square-foot detached house at 808 Florence Lane in Healdsburg has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in January and the total purchase price was $880,000, $724 per square foot. The house was built in 1954.

1188 Orchard Street, Healdsburg, CA (Google Street View)

3. $1.1 million, single-family home at 1188 Orchard Street

The 1,452 square-foot single-family house at 1188 Orchard Street in Healdsburg has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in March and the total purchase price was $1,080,000, $744 per square foot. The house was built in 1974.

980 Jasmine Court, Healdsburg, CA (Google Street View)

2. $1.6 million, single-family house at 980 Jasmine Court

The property at 980 Jasmine Court in Healdsburg has new owners. The price was $1,575,000. The house was built in 2000 and has a living area of 2,891 square feet. The price per square foot is $545.

716 University Street, Healdsburg, CA (Google Street View)

1. $2 million, single-family home at 716 University Street

The sale of the detached house at 716 University Street in Healdsburg has been finalized. The price was $1,950,000, and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 1963 and has a living area of 2,434 square feet. The price per square foot was $801.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.