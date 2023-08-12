What were the 7 most expensive homes sold in Petaluma last week?

A house in Petaluma that sold for $975,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Petaluma in the past week.

In total, seven residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $848,357, $536 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of July 30 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1541 Rainier Avenue, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

7. $700,000-single-family home at 1541 Rainier Ave.

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 1541 Rainier Ave. in Petaluma. The price was $700,000 and the new owners took over the house in July. The house was built in 1983 and the living area totals 1,700 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $412.

1445 Lauren Drive, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

6. $700,000-single-family residence at 1445 Lauren Drive

The sale of the single-family house at 1445 Lauren Drive in Petaluma has been finalized. The price was $700,000, and the house changed hands in July. The house was built in 1960 and has a living area of 1,025 square feet. The price per square foot was $683.

501 Lincoln Lane, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

5. $825,000-detached house at 501 Lincoln Lane

The property at 501 Lincoln Lane in Petaluma has new owners. The price was $825,000. The house was built in 1969 and has a living area of 1,882 square feet. The price per square foot is $438.

164 Grant Avenue, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

4. $895,000-single-family house at 164 Grant Ave.

The property at 164 Grant Ave. in Petaluma has new owners. The price was $895,000. The house was built in 1928 and has a living area of 1,169 square feet. The price per square foot is $766.

2024 Caulfield Lane, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

3. $908,500-single-family home at 2024 Caulfield Lane

The sale of the single family residence at 2024 Caulfield Lane in Petaluma has been finalized. The price was $908,500, and the new owners took over the house in July. The house was built in 1985 and has a living area of 1,864 square feet. The price per square foot was $487.

31 Meadowglen Drive, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

2. $935,000-detached house at 31 Meadowglen Drive

The 1,374 square-foot single-family residence at 31 Meadowglen Drive in Petaluma has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in July and the total purchase price was $935,000, $680 per square foot. The house was built in 1964.

1636 Del Oro Circle, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

1. $975,000-single-family residence at 1636 Del Oro Circle

The 2,058 square-foot single-family residence at 1636 Del Oro Circle in Petaluma has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in July and the total purchase price was $975,000, $474 per square foot. The house was built in 1985.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.