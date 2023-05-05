What were the 7 most expensive homes sold in Windsor in the past 3 weeks?

A house in Windsor that sold for $1.3 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Windsor in the past three weeks.

In total, seven real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past three weeks, with an average price of $810,857, $518 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded from the week of Apr. 10 to the week of April 30 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

656 Claudius Way, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

7. $650,000-single-family house at 656 Claudius Way

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 656 Claudius Way in Windsor. The price was $650,000 and the new owners took over the house in April. The house was built in 1989 and the living area totals 1,563 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $416.

6. $650,000-single-family home at 9448 Lakewood Drive

The 1,317 square-foot single-family home at 9448 Lakewood Drive in Windsor has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in April and the total purchase price was $650,000, $494 per square foot. The house was built in 1985.

5. $650,000-detached house at 830 Pulteney Place

The property at 830 Pulteney Place in Windsor has new owners. The price was $650,000. The house was built in 1988 and has a living area of 1,262 square feet. The price per square foot is $515.

1126 Rio Camino Court, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

4. $765,000-single-family residence at 1126 Rio Camino Court

The 1,203 square-foot single-family residence at 1126 Rio Camino Court in Windsor has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in April and the total purchase price was $765,000, $636 per square foot. The house was built in 1994.

3. $785,000-single-family residence at 649 Leafhaven Lane

The sale of the single family residence at 649 Leafhaven Lane in Windsor has been finalized. The price was $785,000, and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 1992 and has a living area of 1,557 square feet. The price per square foot was $504.

2. $913,000-single-family house at 72 Shiloh Road

The sale of the single-family house at 72 Shiloh Road in Windsor has been finalized. The price was $913,000, and the house changed hands in April. The house was built in 1989 and has a living area of 1,701 square feet. The price per square foot was $537.

1. $1.3 million-detached house at 6133 Aaron Court

The property at 6133 Aaron Court in Windsor has new owners. The price was $1,263,000. The house was built in 1989 and has a living area of 2,350 square feet. The price per square foot is $537.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.