What were the 8 most expensive homes reported sold in Petaluma reported in the past 2 weeks?

A house in Petaluma that sold for $1.5 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Petaluma between March 19 and March 26.

In total, eight real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past two weeks, with an average price of $788,813. The average price per square foot ended up at $536.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded from the week of Mar. 13 to the week of March 26 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1410 Mauro Pietro Drive, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

8. $410,000-condominium at 1410 Mauro Pietro Drive

The sale of the condominium at 1410 Mauro Pietro Drive in Petaluma has been finalized. The price was $410,000, and the new owners took over the condominium in February. The condominium was built in 2019 and has a living area of 651 square feet. The price per square foot was $630. The deal was finalized on Feb. 27.

1787 Emma Way, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

7. $490,500-single-family residence at 1787 Emma Way

A sale has been finalized for the detached house at 1787 Emma Way in Petaluma. The price was $490,500 and the new owners took over the house in January. The house was built in 2008 and the living area totals 1,583 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $310. The deal was finalized on Jan. 19.

6. $680,000-single-family house at 407 Oak Street

The 886 square-foot detached house at 407 Oak Street in Petaluma has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in January and the total purchase price was $680,000, $767 per square foot. The house was built in 1900. The deal was finalized on Jan. 11.

1434 Debra Drive, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

5. $740,000-detached house at 1434 Debra Drive

The property at 1434 Debra Drive in Petaluma has new owners. The price was $740,000. The house was built in 1969 and has a living area of 1,092 square feet. The price per square foot is $678. The deal was finalized on Feb. 23.

93 Jess Avenue, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

4. $770,000-single-family home at 93 Jess Avenue

The sale of the single family residence at 93 Jess Avenue in Petaluma has been finalized. The price was $770,000, and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 1960 and has a living area of 1,144 square feet. The price per square foot was $673. The deal was finalized on Feb. 27.

1592 Cerro Sonoma Circle, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

3. $840,000-single-family residence at 1592 Cerro Sonoma Circle

The 1,832 square-foot detached house at 1592 Cerro Sonoma Circle in Petaluma has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in February and the total purchase price was $840,000, $459 per square foot. The house was built in 1986. The deal was finalized on Feb. 21.

7 Brandy Court, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

2. $915,000-detached house at 7 Brandy Court

The property at 7 Brandy Court in Petaluma has new owners. The price was $915,000. The house was built in 1984 and has a living area of 2,128 square feet. The price per square foot is $430. The deal was finalized on Mar. 1.

1031 Allen Street, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

1. $1.5 million-single-family home at 1031 Allen Street

The sale of the single family residence at 1031 Allen Street in Petaluma has been finalized. The price was $1,465,000, and the new owners took over the house in January. The house was built in 1999 and has a living area of 2,455 square feet. The price per square foot was $597. The deal was finalized on Jan. 13.

