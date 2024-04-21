What were the 8 most expensive homes sold in Petaluma last week?

A house that sold for $2 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Petaluma in the past week.

In total, eight residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $998,375, or $595 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 7 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

616 North Webster Street, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

8. $665K, single-family home at 616 North Webster Street

The sale of the single-family residence at 616 North Webster Street in Petaluma has been finalized. The price was $665,000, and the house changed hands in March. The house was built in 1949 and has a living area of 1,189 square feet. The price per square foot was $559.

53 Jess Avenue, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

7. $735K, single-family residence at 53 Jess Ave.

The 1,186 square-foot detached house at 53 Jess Ave. in Petaluma has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in March and the total purchase price was $735,000, $620 per square foot. The house was built in 1960.

330 Walnut Street, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

6. $749K, single-family house at 330 Walnut Street

The property at 330 Walnut Street in Petaluma has new owners. The price was $749,000. The house was built in 1900 and has a living area of 892 square feet. The price per square foot is $840.

4 Haven Drive, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

5. $750K, single-family residence at 4 Haven Drive

The sale of the single family residence at 4 Haven Drive in Petaluma has been finalized. The price was $750,000, and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 1965 and has a living area of 1,828 square feet. The price per square foot was $410.

309 Bodega Avenue, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

4. $900K, single-family home at 309 Bodega Ave.

The 1,258 square-foot detached house at 309 Bodega Ave. in Petaluma has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in March and the total purchase price was $900,000, $715 per square foot. The house was built in 1900.

1323 Canyon Drive, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

3. $1.1 million, single-family house at 1323 Canyon Drive

The property at 1323 Canyon Drive in Petaluma has new owners. The price was $1,065,000. The house was built in 1973 and has a living area of 2,016 square feet. The price per square foot is $528.

32 La Cresta Drive, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

2. $1.2 million, single-family residence at 32 La Cresta Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 32 La Cresta Drive in Petaluma. The price was $1,173,000 and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 1960 and the living area totals 1,781 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $659.

1011 Glen Eagle Drive, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

1. $2 million, single-family house at 1011 Glen Eagle Drive

The sale of the single-family home at 1011 Glen Eagle Drive in Petaluma has been finalized. The price was $1,950,000, and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 1998 and has a living area of 3,255 square feet. The price per square foot was $599.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.