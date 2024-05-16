What were the 8 most expensive homes sold in Windsor in the past 2 weeks?

A house that sold for $1.2 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Windsor in the past two weeks.

In total, eight residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past two weeks, with an average price of $866,375. The average price per square foot was $478.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded from the week of Apr. 29 to the week of May 11 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

8. $606K, condominium at 198 Johnson Street

A 1,183 square-foot condominium at 198 Johnson Street in Windsor has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in April and the total purchase price was $605,500, $512 per square foot. The condominium was built in 2007.

405 Wilson Lane, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

7. $715K, single-family residence at 405 Wilson Lane

The sale of the single family residence at 405 Wilson Lane in Windsor has been finalized. The price was $715,000, and the new owners took over the house in April. The house was built in 1991 and has a living area of 2,042 square feet. The price per square foot was $350.

923 Foothill Drive, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

6. $725K, single-family house at 923 Foothill Drive

The sale of the single-family home at 923 Foothill Drive in Windsor has been finalized. The price was $725,000, and the house changed hands in April. The house was built in 1992 and has a living area of 1,100 square feet. The price per square foot was $659.

1449 Acorn Way, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

5. $767K, single-family home at 1449 Acorn Way

The 1,667 square-foot detached house at 1449 Acorn Way in Windsor has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in April and the total purchase price was $767,000, $460 per square foot. The house was built in 2019.

9541 Kristine Way, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

4. $829K, single-family home at 9541 Kristine Way

The property at 9541 Kristine Way in Windsor has new owners. The price was $828,500. The house was built in 1989 and has a living area of 2,350 square feet. The price per square foot is $353.

221 Maili Court, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

3. $980K, single-family residence at 221 Maili Court

A sale has been finalized for the detached house at 221 Maili Court in Windsor. The price was $980,000 and the new owners took over the house in April. The house was built in 1993 and the living area totals 2,208 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $444.

206 Callahan Lane, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

2. $1.2 million, single-family house at 206 Callahan Lane

The property at 206 Callahan Lane in Windsor has new owners. The price was $1,150,000. The house was built in 1980 and has a living area of 1,936 square feet. The price per square foot is $594.

1. $1.2 million, single-family house at 414 Blazing Star Court

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 414 Blazing Star Court in Windsor. The price was $1,160,000 and the new owners took over the house in April. The house was built in 1987 and the living area totals 1,986 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $584.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.