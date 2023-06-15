What were the 9 most expensive homes sold in Windsor last week?
A house in Windsor that sold for $2.7 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Windsor in the past week.
In total, nine residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $1 million. The average price per square foot was $408.
The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of June 4 even if the property may have been sold earlier.
9. $615,000-condominium at 11 Johnson Street
The property at 11 Johnson Street in Windsor has new owners. The price was $615,000. The condominium was built in 2004 and has a living area of 1,969 square feet. The price per square foot is $312.
8. $672,000-single-family residence at 900 Starburst Court
The 1,376 square-foot single-family residence at 900 Starburst Court in Windsor has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in May and the total purchase price was $672,000, $488 per square foot. The house was built in 1989.
7. $715,000-detached house at 404 Gordon Court
The 1,624 square-foot detached house at 404 Gordon Court in Windsor has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in May and the total purchase price was $715,000, $440 per square foot. The house was built in 2002.
6. $820,000-single-family house at 379 Sugar Maple Lane
The sale of the detached house at 379 Sugar Maple Lane in Windsor has been finalized. The price was $820,000, and the new owners took over the house in May. The house was built in 1993 and has a living area of 1,336 square feet. The price per square foot was $614.
5. $899,000-single-family home at 1433 Birdie Drive
The property at 1433 Birdie Drive in Windsor has new owners. The price was $899,000. The house was built in 2000 and has a living area of 2,453 square feet. The price per square foot is $366.
4. $900,000-single-family residence at 1409 Birdie Drive
A sale has been finalized for the detached house at 1409 Birdie Drive in Windsor. The price was $900,000 and the new owners took over the house in May. The house was built in 2000 and the living area totals 2,710 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $332.
3. $900,000-detached house at 7707 Foppiano Way
The sale of the single family residence at 7707 Foppiano Way in Windsor has been finalized. The price was $900,000, and the new owners took over the house in May. The house was built in 2006 and has a living area of 2,535 square feet. The price per square foot was $355.
2. $995,000-single-family home at 1229 Seghesio Way
The 2,550 square-foot single-family home at 1229 Seghesio Way in Windsor has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in May and the total purchase price was $995,000, $390 per square foot. The house was built in 2004.
1. $2.7 million-single-family house at 428 Cayetano Court
The property at 428 Cayetano Court in Windsor has new owners. The price was $2,700,000. The house was built in 1989 and has a living area of 6,010 square feet. The price per square foot is $449.
This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.
