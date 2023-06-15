What were the 9 most expensive homes sold in Windsor last week?

A house in Windsor that sold for $2.7 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Windsor in the past week.

In total, nine residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $1 million. The average price per square foot was $408.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of June 4 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

9. $615,000-condominium at 11 Johnson Street

The property at 11 Johnson Street in Windsor has new owners. The price was $615,000. The condominium was built in 2004 and has a living area of 1,969 square feet. The price per square foot is $312.

8. $672,000-single-family residence at 900 Starburst Court

The 1,376 square-foot single-family residence at 900 Starburst Court in Windsor has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in May and the total purchase price was $672,000, $488 per square foot. The house was built in 1989.

404 Gordon Court, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

7. $715,000-detached house at 404 Gordon Court

The 1,624 square-foot detached house at 404 Gordon Court in Windsor has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in May and the total purchase price was $715,000, $440 per square foot. The house was built in 2002.

379 Sugar Maple Lane, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

6. $820,000-single-family house at 379 Sugar Maple Lane

The sale of the detached house at 379 Sugar Maple Lane in Windsor has been finalized. The price was $820,000, and the new owners took over the house in May. The house was built in 1993 and has a living area of 1,336 square feet. The price per square foot was $614.

1433 Birdie Drive, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

5. $899,000-single-family home at 1433 Birdie Drive

The property at 1433 Birdie Drive in Windsor has new owners. The price was $899,000. The house was built in 2000 and has a living area of 2,453 square feet. The price per square foot is $366.

1409 Birdie Drive, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

4. $900,000-single-family residence at 1409 Birdie Drive

A sale has been finalized for the detached house at 1409 Birdie Drive in Windsor. The price was $900,000 and the new owners took over the house in May. The house was built in 2000 and the living area totals 2,710 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $332.

7707 Foppiano Way, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

3. $900,000-detached house at 7707 Foppiano Way

The sale of the single family residence at 7707 Foppiano Way in Windsor has been finalized. The price was $900,000, and the new owners took over the house in May. The house was built in 2006 and has a living area of 2,535 square feet. The price per square foot was $355.

1229 Seghesio Way, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

2. $995,000-single-family home at 1229 Seghesio Way

The 2,550 square-foot single-family home at 1229 Seghesio Way in Windsor has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in May and the total purchase price was $995,000, $390 per square foot. The house was built in 2004.

1. $2.7 million-single-family house at 428 Cayetano Court

The property at 428 Cayetano Court in Windsor has new owners. The price was $2,700,000. The house was built in 1989 and has a living area of 6,010 square feet. The price per square foot is $449.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.