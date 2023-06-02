What were the 9 most expensive homes sold in Windsor last week?

A house in Windsor that sold for $940,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Windsor in the past week.

In total, nine residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $840,556. The average price per square foot was $453.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 21 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

9. $725,000-single-family residence at 800 Peachtree Place

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 800 Peachtree Place in Windsor. The price was $725,000 and the new owners took over the house in May. The house was built in 1992 and the living area totals 1,722 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $421.

8039 Leno Drive, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

8. $760,000-detached house at 8039 Leno Drive

The property at 8039 Leno Drive in Windsor has new owners. The price was $760,000. The house was built in 2006 and has a living area of 1,476 square feet. The price per square foot is $515.

9591 Kristine Way, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

7. $810,000-single-family home at 9591 Kristine Way

The property at 9591 Kristine Way in Windsor has new owners. The price was $810,000. The house was built in 1989 and has a living area of 2,221 square feet. The price per square foot is $365.

1421 Birdie Drive, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

6. $846,000-single-family house at 1421 Birdie Drive

The 1,827 square-foot single-family home at 1421 Birdie Drive in Windsor has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in May and the total purchase price was $846,000, $463 per square foot. The house was built in 2000.

6441 Yale Street, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

5. $850,000-single-family home at 6441 Yale Street

The sale of the single family residence at 6441 Yale Street in Windsor has been finalized. The price was $850,000, and the new owners took over the house in May. The house was built in 1988 and has a living area of 1,888 square feet. The price per square foot was $450.

1231 Eagle Drive, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

4. $850,000-detached house at 1231 Eagle Drive

The sale of the detached house at 1231 Eagle Drive in Windsor has been finalized. The price was $850,000, and the house changed hands in May. The house was built in 1999 and has a living area of 1,827 square feet. The price per square foot was $465.

1379 Birdie Drive, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

3. $872,000-single-family residence at 1379 Birdie Drive

The 1,811 square-foot single-family home at 1379 Birdie Drive in Windsor has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in May and the total purchase price was $872,000, $482 per square foot. The house was built in 1999.

243 Deanna Place, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

2. $912,000-single-family house at 243 Deanna Place

The property at 243 Deanna Place in Windsor has new owners. The price was $912,000. The house was built in 1989 and has a living area of 2,143 square feet. The price per square foot is $426.

450 Tamara Way, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

1. $940,000-detached house at 450 Tamara Way

The sale of the single family residence at 450 Tamara Way in Windsor has been finalized. The price was $940,000, and the new owners took over the house in May. The house was built in 1997 and has a living area of 1,755 square feet. The price per square foot was $536.

