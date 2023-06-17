What were the changes in real estate prices in Healdsburg last week?

The median price per square foot for a home in Healdsburg in the past week was $641. That’s $157 more than the Sonoma County median.

The most expensive community in Sonoma County is Sonoma, where the median price per square foot in the past week was $752.

The best deal can be found in Cloverdale, where the median price per square foot of a home sold was $295.

In the past week, a 1,862-square-foot home on Jachetta Court in Healdsburg sold for $1,195,000.

The figures in this text are based on sales registered during the week of Jun. 5.

