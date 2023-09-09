What were the changes in real estate prices in Petaluma in the past 2 weeks?

The median price per square foot for a home in Petaluma in the past two weeks was $478. That’s $18 less than the Sonoma County median.

The most expensive community in Sonoma County is Glen Ellen, where the median price per square foot in the past two weeks was $2,163.

The best deal can be found in Guerneville, where the median price per square foot of a home sold was $310.

In the past two weeks, a 2,088-square-foot home on Chelsea Court in Petaluma sold for $1,000,000.

The figures in this text are based on sales registered during the week of Aug. 28.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.