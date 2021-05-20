3 Cheese Mini Macs with Tomato Jam and Crème Fraîche

Instructions

For Mini Macs: In a large pot of boiling, salted water, cook the macaroni until al dente (about 5 minutes). Remove from heat and drain well.

Brush three 12-cup nonstick mini-muffin tins with butter. Sprinkle with half the Parmesan cheese and tap out the excess. Set aside. In a large saucepan, melt the 1½ tablespoons butter. Whisk in the flour over moderate heat and cook for 2 minutes.

Whisk in the milk and continue to cook, whisking constantly, until boiling (about 5 minutes). Add the cheddar and American cheese and whisk until melted. Off the heat, whisk in the egg yolk and paprika. Fold in the macaroni.

Spoon slightly rounded tablespoons of the macaroni into the prepared muffin cups, packing them gently. Sprinkle the tops with the remaining ¼ cup of Parmesan cheese.

Bake in a 425-degree oven until golden and sizzling (about 10 minutes).

Let cool for 5 minutes. Using a small offset spatula or spoon, carefully loosen the macs and transfer them to a resting place. Top each with some tomato jam and a drizzle of crème fraîche.

For Tomato Jam: Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the onion and garlic and saute until the onions are translucent (about 5 minutes). Remove and discard the garlic. Add the tomato paste and fry, stirring until the tomato paste just begins to caramelize (about 2 minutes).

Add the tomatoes, vinegar and rosemary and simmer uncovered for about 20 minutes, stirring frequently to keep the tomatoes from sticking to the bottom of the pan.

The tomatoes should be virtually dry and have a jamlike consistency. Remove the rosemary sprig and season with salt and pepper.

— Julie Steinfeld