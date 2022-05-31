Subscribe
Almond Tea Cake (John Burgess / Press Democrat)

Almond Tea Cake

May 31, 2022, 1:51PM
Updated 1 hour ago

Almond Tea Cake

More Recipes
Print Recipe

Makes one 8-inch cake

Ingredients

7 ounces almond paste

4 ounces so! butter

1⁄2 cup sugar

3 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

1⁄2 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

Powdered sugar, for dusting

Strawberries and whipped cream, optional garnish

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line an 8-inch springform pan with parchment paper sprayed with cooking spray on both sides, and spray the sides of the pan as well.

Process the first three ingredients in the food processor until smooth; add eggs one at a time and process until smooth after each addition, then add vanilla and process.

Mix the flour with the baking powder and add, pulsing until blended.

Pour into the 8-inch springform pan.

Bake for 20 to 30 minutes until a cake tester comes out clean. The cake should have pulled away slightly from the edges.

Let cool in pan for 10 minutes, run a paring knife around edge of cake, then release outside ring. The cake will be short.

Dust with powdered sugar. Serve with strawberries and whipped cream.

— Jenny Malicki

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette