Almond Tea Cake

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line an 8-inch springform pan with parchment paper sprayed with cooking spray on both sides, and spray the sides of the pan as well.

Process the first three ingredients in the food processor until smooth; add eggs one at a time and process until smooth after each addition, then add vanilla and process.

Mix the flour with the baking powder and add, pulsing until blended.

Pour into the 8-inch springform pan.

Bake for 20 to 30 minutes until a cake tester comes out clean. The cake should have pulled away slightly from the edges.

Let cool in pan for 10 minutes, run a paring knife around edge of cake, then release outside ring. The cake will be short.

Dust with powdered sugar. Serve with strawberries and whipped cream.

— Jenny Malicki