Apple-Almond Tart

Instructions

In a food processor, pulse the flour, sugar and salt for a few seconds until combined. Add the butter and pulse until the mixture becomes crumbly and resembles coarse meal, about 10 pulses. Beat the egg yolk with vanilla extract and water. Add to dry ingredients and keep pulsing until the dough is no longer dry and starts to clump together, about 10 to 15 seconds. Do not process to the point that a large ball of dough is formed; the dough should be quite crumbly with large clumps.

You also can check if the dough is done by pressing a piece between your thumbs; the dough should stick without feeling dry or crumbly.

Gather the dough into ball; flatten into disc. Wrap in plastic and chill until firm, at least 1 hour.

Remove dough from the fridge and let it sit on the counter for a few minutes to soften slightly for easy rolling. On a lightly floured surface, roll the dough out into an 11-inch circle, then place gently into a 9-inch tart pan with a removable bottom. Cover the pan with plastic wrap and place in the freezer until firm, about 30 minutes.

To bake the crust: Preheat oven to 375 degrees and place a rack in the center. Press parchment paper or aluminum foil tightly against the crust, covering the edges to prevent them from burning. Fill with pie weights, dried beans or uncooked rice, making sure the weights are fully distributed over the entire surface of the crust. Bake the crust for 20 minutes at 375 degrees. To cool, transfer the crust to a wire rack and remove the weights and foil.

To make the filling: In a food processor, pulse the almond meal and sugar until blended, then add the butter and process again until smooth. Add the eggs one at a time, followed by the lemon zest and almond extract. Process once more until filling is thoroughly mixed. Just before assembling the tart, peel, core and thinly slice the apples.

Assembling and baking the tart: When the tart crust is cooled, whisk an egg and use a pastry brush to coat a thin layer of whisked egg all over the crust. Spread the prepared almond filling into the crust and arrange the apple slices and sliced almonds on top. With a small bunch of apple slices in your hand, you can fan them out and place them gently on the tart, covering about half the top of the tart.

Bake at 350 degrees for approximately 30 to 45 minutes or until the crust and filling have bronzed. Allow to cool slightly before dusting with powdered sugar, if desired.

— Mimo Ahmed