Apple Cranberry Crostata with Cinnamon Topping

Instructions

For crust: Mix flour, sugar and salt in a medium bowl. Add butter. Cut in with back of fork until butter is reduced to oatmeal-size flakes. Add ice water.

Toss until moist clumps form, adding more ice water by teaspoonfuls if dough is dry. Gather dough into ball; flatten into disc. Wrap and chill at least 1 hour or up to 1 day.

For topping: Mix flour, brown sugar, cornmeal, cinnamon and salt in bowl. Add butter. Blend with back of fork until moist clumps form. Mix in almonds.

For filling: Set rack at lowest position in oven and preheat oven to 400 degrees. Place 6 tablespoons sugar in large bowl. Scrape in seeds from vanilla bean; stir to blend well. Mix in apples and cranberries. Add 3 tablespoons melted butter and toss to coat.

Roll out dough on floured sheet of parchment paper to a 13½-inch round. Arrange apple filling in center, mounding slightly and leaving 2-inch dough border. Gently fold dough border over edge of filling, pleating loosely and pinching any cracks to seal.

Brush dough border with remaining 1 tablespoon melted butter and sprinkle with remaining 1 tablespoon sugar. Sprinkle topping over exposed apple filling.

Slide rimless baking sheet under parchment and crostata and place in oven.

Bake until crust is crisp and apples are tender, about 40 minutes, rotating baking sheet after 20 minutes.

Run knife under crostata to loosen from paper. Cool completely on paper on baking sheet.

— Lisa Lavagetto