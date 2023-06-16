Apple Jack Sandwich

2 medium firm apples such Gala or Empire, peeled, cored and sliced into thin wedges

Instructions

Combine the mayonnaise, honey, mustard and curry to make a smooth mixture. Liberally spread on the bread slices and top with the apples, arranging attractively. Lay cheese over this and place under a hot broiler for a couple minutes to melt the cheese. Serve immediately.

Note: Curry powders vary widely in flavor and power. Use your favorite and adjust to your taste.

— John Ash