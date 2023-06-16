Apple Jack Sandwich
Makes 2 servings
Ingredients
¼ cup mayonnaise
2 teaspoons honey
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
½ teaspoon curry powder, or to taste (see Note)
4 slices good whole-grain bread, lightly toasted
2 medium firm apples such Gala or Empire, peeled, cored and sliced into thin wedges
6 ounces or so thickly sliced
California Jack cheese
Instructions
Combine the mayonnaise, honey, mustard and curry to make a smooth mixture. Liberally spread on the bread slices and top with the apples, arranging attractively. Lay cheese over this and place under a hot broiler for a couple minutes to melt the cheese. Serve immediately.
Note: Curry powders vary widely in flavor and power. Use your favorite and adjust to your taste.
— John Ash
