Arugula and Parsley Pesto

Instructions

Add arugula and parsley to a food processor and pulse to break up leaves. Add pine nuts. Drizzle in the olive oil and process until a paste forms. Transfer to a mixing bowl. Add salt, to taste.

Top with roasted red bell peppers, if desired, and finishing salt.

Note: To make roasted peppers, roast the peppers over an open flame or an oven rack under the broiler; turn occasionally until blistered and slightly blackened. Remove from heat and place in zip-close or plastic bag. Seal and allow to steam for 10 minutes. Remove peppers and when they’re cool enough to touch, peel off the skin, which should come off fairly easily. Cut open the peppers and remove seeds, stem and ribs. Use on bruschetta, in salads or on sandwiches.

— Ellen Shick