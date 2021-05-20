Asparagus and Goat Cheese Frittata

1 green garlic, sliced thin and blanched in boiling water for 1 minute (optional)

1 spring onion, sliced thin and blanched in boiling water for 1 minute (optional)

1 pound asparagus, cut into 2-inch pieces and blanched for 30 seconds in boiling, salted water

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Whisk together the first three ingredients in a medium-size bowl. Place a medium-size nonstick pan over medium-high heat. Add butter and swirl to coat pan evenly. Add egg mixture.

Gently stir over medium-high heat with a rubber spatula until the eggs are half cooked and have a very glossy, scrambled-egg look.

Mix in asparagus, spring onion and green garlic, and season with salt and pepper. Sprinkle with crumbled goat cheese.

Immediately place in oven and bake for about 10 minutes or until the top springs back when touched. Remove from oven, let cool for a minute and carefully slide frittata out onto a cutting board.

Cut into pie wedges and serve with breakfast potatoes, bacon and toast, if desired.

— David Frakes