Bachan’s Holiday Party Mix

June 16, 2023, 12:46PM

Makes 14 cups

Ingredients

¼ cup vegetable oil

¼ cup butter

¼ cup organic light corn syrup

2 tablespoons Bachan’s Original Japanese Barbecue Sauce or soy sauce

¼ cup granulated sugar

7 cups Crispix cereal

3 cups Honeycomb cereal

3 cups Bugles

1 cup cashew pieces

¼ cup nori komi furikake (find it at Asian markets and some grocery stores)

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 250 degrees. Put the oil, butter, corn syrup, Bachan’s Original Japanese Barbecue Sauce or soy sauce and sugar in a medium saucepan. Heat over medium-low heat until the butter melts and sugar dissolves. Mix well.

Pour the Crispix, Honeycomb, Bugles and nuts into a large baking pan. Drizzle ¼ of the syrup over the cereal mix and mix well. Sprinkle ¼ of the furikake over the mix. Continue adding the rest of the syrup and furikake while mixing until all ingredients have been added and the cereal mix is evenly coated.

Bake for 1 hour, stirring the mix every 15 minutes. Let cool for about 15 minutes. Store in an airtight container.

— Justin Gill

