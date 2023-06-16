Baked Ricotta with Spiced Cranberries

Instructions

To make the Spiced Cranberries, in a small saucepan, add the sugar, wine, cinnamon stick, star anise and peppercorns. Bring to a simmer, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Add the cranberries and cook over moderate heat until they begin to pop, about 4 minutes.

Using a slotted spoon, transfer the cranberries to a bowl. Bring the liquid to a boil and cook until it becomes syrupy, about 5 minutes.

Discard the cinnamon stick and star anise and return the reserved cranberries to the sauce. Set aside to serve.

To make the Baked Ricotta, preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Generously butter a 2-cup baking dish and set aside.

In a food processor, add the ricotta, Parmesan, egg, garlic, basil and black pepper. Pulse until smooth, about 2 minutes. Spoon the mixture into the buttered dish, set the dish on a rimmed baking sheet and bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until puffed and golden brown.

Serve warm topped with Spiced Cranberries and crusty French bread.

— John Ash