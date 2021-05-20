Basil, Cucumber and Mint Spritzer

— Slice of cucumber, wrapped in basil leaves and skewered

4 fresh basil leaves, washed and torn in pieces

2 fresh mint leaves, washed and torn in pieces

Instructions

In a shaker, add simple syrup, lemon juice, mint, basil and lemon zest.

Shake for 15 seconds; strain over ice. Add sparkling water and garnish with a slice of lemon and the basil-cucumber skewer.

To turn this mocktail into a cocktail or a popsicle, add 2 to 4 ounces of bourbon.

— Sheana Davis