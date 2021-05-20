Basil, Cucumber and Mint Spritzer
Makes 1 spritzer or 2 popsicles
Ingredients
1 teaspoon simple syrup
1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
2 fresh mint leaves, washed and torn in pieces
4 fresh basil leaves, washed and torn in pieces
4 strips fresh lemon zest
4 ounces sparkling water
— Slice of lemon
— Slice of cucumber, wrapped in basil leaves and skewered
— Ice
Instructions
In a shaker, add simple syrup, lemon juice, mint, basil and lemon zest.
Shake for 15 seconds; strain over ice. Add sparkling water and garnish with a slice of lemon and the basil-cucumber skewer.
To turn this mocktail into a cocktail or a popsicle, add 2 to 4 ounces of bourbon.
— Sheana Davis
