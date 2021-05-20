Beef, Lamb or Chicken Kebabs with Marinade and Liquid Saffron

Instructions

Beef Kebabs: To prepare the beef, trim the fat and cut into 2-inch pieces. Follow these steps in order and allow 5 to 7 minutes between each step. First, salt and pepper the beef. Next, add the onion, liquid saffron and sumac and mix well. Finally, add the olive oil and cover. Marinate for at least a few hours or up to overnight.

Lamb Kebabs: Cut the loin into 2-inch pieces and place in a large bowl. Follow these steps in order and allow about 5 to 7 minutes between each step. First, salt and pepper the lamb. Next, add the onion, lime juice, parsley and crushed garlic and mix well. Lastly, add the olive oil and cover. Marinate for at least a few hours or up to overnight.

Chicken Kebabs: Cut the breasts and thighs into 2-inch pieces and place in a large bowl. Follow these steps in order and allow each layer of the marinade to sit for a few minutes before moving to the next step. First, salt and pepper the chicken. Next, add the lemon juice, followed by the liquid saffron. Add the onion. Finally, add the olive oil. Marinate for a few hours or up to overnight.

For Liquid Saffron: Put the saffron in a mortar and pestle with the sugar, and grind to a very fine powder. Put the mixture in a squeeze bottle, and add the hot water. Mix well for a few minutes until very aromatic, then add the cold water. Add a small amount of the liquid saffron to your favorite dishes, which will add to the aroma of the food. Store in the refrigerator for future use.

Grilling the meats: Use the same technique for each type of marinated meat. First, divide up the meat pieces and skewer them evenly onto heavy-duty, stainless steel kebab rods.

Grill the kebabs on a barbecue, but don’t place the skewers directly on the grate. Instead, suspend them so the meat is 2 inches above the grate to allow even cooking without burning or charring. To do this, rest the skewers on angle irons or bricks covered in aluminum foil. Turn the kebabs every couple of minutes during cooking. Approximate cooking times are 10 to 12 minutes for the chicken and 8 to 10 minutes for the beef and the lamb.

However, the time will depend on the heat of the grill and your preferred temperature for the meat. It’s recommended to serve the beef and lamb between rare and medium-rare. Allow the kebabs to rest for 10 minutes before serving.

— Shari Sarabi