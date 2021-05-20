Beet and Butter Bean Hummus

Instructions

Boil the beet until tender, then cut into wedges. Heat the olive oil, balsamic vinegar, salt and sugar over medium heat until it starts to bubble.

Stir in beet wedges and cook until most of the liquid has evaporated and the beets are coated with glaze, about 6 to 8 minutes.

Add the beets and the rest of the ingredients to a food processor or a Vitamix and blend until smooth and creamy. Taste for seasoning.

Garnish with toasted pistachios, shredded mint and pickled carrot and serve with grilled focaccia or ciabatta.

— Barney McGrath