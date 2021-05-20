Subscribe
Beet and Butter Bean Hummus garnished with pickled carrot, toasted pistachios and mint, served with grilled ciabatta from chef Barney McGrath's Meatless Monday meals at Muir's Tea Room.

Beet and Butter Bean Hummus

May 20, 2021, 8:17AM
Beet and Butter Bean Hummus

Makes about 1 pint

Ingredients

1 large red beet

— Olive oil

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

— Pinch salt

— Pinch sugar

1 14.5-ounce can butter beans, rinsed and drained

2 cloves garlic

tablespoons tahini

1 -2 lemons, juiced

1 teaspoon salt

½ cup water

For garnish

— Toasted pistachios

— Shredded mint

— Pickled carrot

Instructions

Boil the beet until tender, then cut into wedges. Heat the olive oil, balsamic vinegar, salt and sugar over medium heat until it starts to bubble.

Stir in beet wedges and cook until most of the liquid has evaporated and the beets are coated with glaze, about 6 to 8 minutes.

Add the beets and the rest of the ingredients to a food processor or a Vitamix and blend until smooth and creamy. Taste for seasoning.

Garnish with toasted pistachios, shredded mint and pickled carrot and serve with grilled focaccia or ciabatta.

— Barney McGrath

